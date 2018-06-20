Speaker Ryan Plans Immigration Votes Amid Doubts That Bills Can Pass

House Speaker Paul Ryan said Wednesday that the House will vote on immigration legislation, despite signs that the bills up for consideration cannot pass.

The House is expected to vote Thursday on a pair of immigration proposals. The first will be a hard-line option written by Rep. Bob Goodlatte, R-Va., to cut back on both legal and illegal immigration. The second option is a compromise between conservatives and Republican moderates.

Both bills include language to end the controversial White House policy of separating migrant parents from their children at the border.

"Tomorrow we're going to have a vote on legislation that makes sure we can enforce our laws and keep families together," Ryan told reporters at a weekly press briefing. "We don't think families should be separated."

Ryan said it is a "ridiculous choice" to decide between separating families and enforcing laws, and both bills up for consideration would take steps to solve the issue.

But multiple House Republicans say they don't believe that either bill can pass, even after President Trump told GOP members he would support them on immigration.

Conservative Rep. Warren Davidson, R-Ohio, told NPR's Rachel Martin that both bills represent a compromise, and neither has sufficient support.

"I don't think either of them can pass right now," Davidson said. "The compromise that's most recent is a compromise within a compromise."

Trump told Republicans during a closed-door meeting Tuesday night that he would support them "1,000 percent" on immigration but did not specifically back either bill.

Meanwhile, Democrats spent the morning calling on Trump and Congressional Republicans to end the policy in speeches on the House floor. Civil rights icon Rep. John Lewis, D-Ga., opened a series of speeches saying "as we stand here, a five-year-old woke up in a cage."

"This morning, Mr. Speaker, that innocent little child is crying in a cage," Lewis said. "And we stand here doing nothing."