Taking His Pants Off Gets Cubs Pitcher On The Disabled List

Chicago Cubs key relief pitcher Brandon Morrow got injured this week taking his pants off. He was pulling his left leg out when he felt a back spasm. He tells reporters the whole thing is frustrating.

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. The Chicago Cubs are in first place. So you might say they've been beating the pants off the competition - although maybe use a different phrase if you're anywhere near Wrigley Field. A key relief pitcher for the Cubs, Brandon Morrow, got injured this week taking his pants off. He was pulling his left leg out, and his back spasmed. He told reporters it's frustrating going on the disabled list because of something stupid like taking your pants off. And you're listening to MORNING EDITION.

Copyright © 2018 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by Verb8tm, Inc., an NPR contractor, and produced using a proprietary transcription process developed with NPR. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.