First Lady Melania Trump Makes Trip To Visit Border Detention Facilities

Enlarge this image toggle caption Andrew Harnik/AP Andrew Harnik/AP

First lady Melania Trump made an unannounced trip to the southern U.S. border Thursday to visit children who entered the country illegally, and see the centers where they are being detained.

The trip comes a day after President Trump signed an executive order ending his controversial policy of family separation for migrant families detained as they're crossing into the U.S. illegally at the southern border.

"She wanted to see everything for herself," said Stephanie Grisham, the first lady's communications director. "She supports family reunification. She thinks that it's important that children stay with their families."

The first lady planned to visit two facilities, both in McAllen, Texas: The Ursula Border Patrol Processing Center, a Customs and Border Patrol intake center, and Upbring New Hope Children's Shelter, which is a Health and Human Services Department grantee facility housing about 60 children.

She, along with first daughter Ivanka Trump, lobbied the president to reverse his administration's family separation policy, NPR reported on Wednesday.