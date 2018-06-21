Closures Of Schools In Puerto Rico Complicate Family Life
Parents and teachers have argued that Puerto Rico's plan to close 265 public schools did not consider the impact those closures would have on individual communities. A judge has agreed, throwing a wrench in the government's plans.
Correction June 21, 2018
A previous headline with this story incorrectly said that a judge blocked the closure of 265 schools in Puerto Rico. In fact, a judge has blocked the closure of only some of these schools.