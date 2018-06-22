Accessibility links
Weekly Wrap: "Game Of Chicken." Sam can't believe we made it this week with Haley Byrd (@byrdinator), congressional reporter for The Weekly Standard, and Lissandra Villa (@LissandraVilla), political reporter for BuzzFeed News. They talk through the most dominant story of the week: immigration. Email samsanders@npr.org or tweet @NPRItsBeenAMin with feels.
NPR logo

Weekly Wrap: "Game Of Chicken."

Listen · 45:53
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/622669600/622705756" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
  • Transcript
Weekly Wrap: "Game Of Chicken."

It's Been a Minute with Sam Sanders

Weekly Wrap: "Game Of Chicken."

Weekly Wrap: "Game Of Chicken."

Listen · 45:53
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/622669600/622705756" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
  • Transcript

Immigration was all over the news this week. Sam is joined by The Weekly Standard reporter Haley Byrd and BuzzFeed News Political Reporter Lissandra Villa to talk it out, starting in three words. They follow it up by calling up Vermont resident Joshua Browne, who talks with them about a new plan in Vermont to pay $10,000 if workers relocate there from outside the state. Then, Sam gets together with the lreporter Anya Kamenetz from the NPR Ed team to discuss the latest on New York Mayor Bill De Blasio's efforts to change the way students are admitted to the city's elite public high schools. It's all capped off by a game of Who Said That and the best things that happened to our listeners all week.

Enlarge this image

The Franciscan Action Network, Faith in Action and the DMV Congregation Network holds a prayer vigil and protest over the Trump administration's immigration policies with children wrapped in survival blankets at the US Capitol on June 21, 2018 in Washington DC. NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP/Getty Images hide caption

toggle caption
NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP/Getty Images

The Franciscan Action Network, Faith in Action and the DMV Congregation Network holds a prayer vigil and protest over the Trump administration's immigration policies with children wrapped in survival blankets at the US Capitol on June 21, 2018 in Washington DC.

NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP/Getty Images