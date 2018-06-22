Weekly Wrap: "Game Of Chicken."

Immigration was all over the news this week. Sam is joined by The Weekly Standard reporter Haley Byrd and BuzzFeed News Political Reporter Lissandra Villa to talk it out, starting in three words. They follow it up by calling up Vermont resident Joshua Browne, who talks with them about a new plan in Vermont to pay $10,000 if workers relocate there from outside the state. Then, Sam gets together with the lreporter Anya Kamenetz from the NPR Ed team to discuss the latest on New York Mayor Bill De Blasio's efforts to change the way students are admitted to the city's elite public high schools. It's all capped off by a game of Who Said That and the best things that happened to our listeners all week.