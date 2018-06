How Trump's Reversal On Family Separation Is Changing Activity Along The Border The Trump administration has backed off its policy of separating families at the U.S.-Mexico border. Maureen Meyer, director of the Mexico program at the Washington Office on Latin America, speaks with NPR's Mary Louise Kelly from Arizona to talk about the effect of the policy change on the ground.

How Trump's Reversal On Family Separation Is Changing Activity Along The Border National How Trump's Reversal On Family Separation Is Changing Activity Along The Border How Trump's Reversal On Family Separation Is Changing Activity Along The Border Audio will be available later today. The Trump administration has backed off its policy of separating families at the U.S.-Mexico border. Maureen Meyer, director of the Mexico program at the Washington Office on Latin America, speaks with NPR's Mary Louise Kelly from Arizona to talk about the effect of the policy change on the ground. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor