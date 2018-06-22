London's Royal Academy Of Arts Celebrates 250 Years Of Showcasing Contemporary Works
Summertime in London means aspiring artists have a chance to see their work showcased alongside more famous names at the venerable Royal Academy of Arts Summer Exhibition. The popular show is celebrating its 250th anniversary with a display called "Art Made Now" that includes 1,300 works that range from the whimsical to the overly political.