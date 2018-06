Leapin' Lizards! The Dinos Are Loose Again In 'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom' It's been 25 years and four movies since T. Rexes, velociraptors and their variously lethal cousins stomped on screen in Jurassic Park. NPR critic Bob Mondello says they're still stomping in Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom and are, once again, threatened with extinction.