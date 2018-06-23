Accessibility links
Not My Job: Freestyle Skier David Wise Gets Quizzed On Normcore Wise is known for skiing freestyle — but what does he know about being free of style?
Heard on Wait Wait...Don't Tell Me!
Freestyle skier David Wise — who has won gold medals at the World Championships, the X Games and the Olympics — spends most of his time flying through the air. But he joined us back on the ground for a few minutes to play a game called "Bland is the new black." Wise knows plenty about skiing freestyle — but what does he know about being free of style? Three questions about the so-boring-it's-hip approach of "Normcore."

Click the audio link above to see how he does.

