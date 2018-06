What The Supreme Court's Tax Decision Means For South Dakota A Supreme Court ruling this past week could change how online retailers get taxed. NPR's Scott Simon talks with South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley, who argued the case in front of the court.

What The Supreme Court's Tax Decision Means For South Dakota Business What The Supreme Court's Tax Decision Means For South Dakota What The Supreme Court's Tax Decision Means For South Dakota Audio will be available later today. A Supreme Court ruling this past week could change how online retailers get taxed. NPR's Scott Simon talks with South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley, who argued the case in front of the court. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor