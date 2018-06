A Richmond School Board Member On Renaming A School The Richmond School Board voted to remove the name of a Confederate general from a local elementary school, replacing it with Barack Obama. Board member Kenya Gibson talks with Scott Simon.

A Richmond School Board Member On Renaming A School Education A Richmond School Board Member On Renaming A School A Richmond School Board Member On Renaming A School Audio will be available later today. The Richmond School Board voted to remove the name of a Confederate general from a local elementary school, replacing it with Barack Obama. Board member Kenya Gibson talks with Scott Simon. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor