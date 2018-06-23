Panel Questions

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

We want to remind everyone they can join us most weeks at the Chase Bank Auditorium in downtown Chicago, Ill. For tickets and more information, go over to wbez.org where you can find a link at our website, waitwait.npr.org.

Right now, panel, it is time for you to answer some questions about this week's news. Alonzo, this week, a corporation announced a new philanthropic venture to help pay the legal fees of anyone caught illegally selling what?

ALONZO BODDEN: Oh, wow. Can I get a hint?

SAGAL: Well, yeah. Life gave them lemons. What else were they supposed to do?

BODDEN: Oh, sell lemonade.

SAGAL: Yes, exactly right. Kids with lemonade stands often get cited by local police for not having proper permits; certainly, the worst thing to happen to kids this week.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: In any event, often these cases don't stick because according to the kids they are rubber and you are glue.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: But because on the principle you should never have to pay a retainer when you're wearing a retainer...

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: ...Country Time Lemonade - you know them - they've agreed to pay any kid's legal fees if they get into this kind of trouble. They're calling it Legal-Ade - A-D-E.

FAITH SALIE: Wow.

(APPLAUSE)

BODDEN: Haven't these kids learned to keep a doughnut or two at the lemonade stand just in case an officer drops by, slip them a little something?

SAGAL: Really? Here, officer, I don't know...

BODDEN: I don't know where this doughnut came from.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Anyway, if you're running a lemonade stand and you get into trouble, all your legal fees will be paid. Weird - Michael Cohen just opened a lemonade stand.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELLE AND SEBASTIAN SONG, "LEGAL MAN")

SAGAL: Coming up, get in the mood. It's our Bluff the Listener game. Call 1-888-WAIT-WAIT to play our game on air. We'll be back in a minute with more of WAIT WAIT... DON'T TELL ME from NPR.

Copyright © 2018 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by Verb8tm, Inc., an NPR contractor, and produced using a proprietary transcription process developed with NPR. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.