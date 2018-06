El Salvador Pressures U.S. To Reunite Migrant Families Migrants deported back to their Central American homelands sometimes are forced to leave without their children. El Salvador now says it won't allow the U.S. to return deportees until they have been reunited with their children.

Migrants deported back to their Central American homelands sometimes are forced to leave without their children. El Salvador now says it won't allow the U.S. to return deportees until they have been reunited with their children.