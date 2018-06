Facebook Fundraiser For Immigrant Legal Fees Soars To $17 Million Dave and Charlotte Willner started a fundraiser to raise $1,500 for the nonprofit RAICES. They've now raised close to $20 million. Michel Martin asks them about how they far exceeded their original goal.

