Sunday Puzzle: Just So

On-air challenge: Today's puzzle is called "Just So." Every answer is a familiar two-word phrase or name with the initials S-O.



Ex. Eye, ear, or nose --> SENSORY ORGAN

1. Breakfast dish made with eggs and potatoes, often with some onions and peppers

2. Midway between noon and midnight

3. Person regarded only in terms of their attractiveness, not as a person

4. "The Young and the Restless" or "The Bold and the Beautiful"

5. Chemical compound with the symbol Na2O

6. Onetime NBA star whose jersey numbers have been retired by both the LA Lakers and Miami Heat

7. It begins "On my honor, I will do my best to do my duty to God and my country ..."

8. If you start all over, you go back to this

9. End, as a radio broadcast

Last week's challenge: This week's challenge comes from Mike Reiss, a writer for The Simpsons, who's a frequent contributor here. Think of a familiar hyphenated 7-letter word. The first 4 letters name a prominent American company, and the last 4 letters name a different prominent American company. What word is it?

Challenge answer: Visa-à-vis (Visa, Avis)

Winner: William Pahle of Chicago

Next week's challenge: This week's challenge comes from Joseph Young of St. Cloud, Minn., who conducts the weekly blog "Puzzleria." Think of a well-known commercial name in 9 letters. Change both the fourth and ninth letters to X's and you'll get two other familiar commercial names, one after the other. What names are these?

Submit Your Answer

If you know the answer to next week's challenge, submit it here. Listeners who submit correct answers win a chance to play the on-air puzzle. Important: Include a phone number where we can reach you Thursday, June 28 at 3 p.m. ET.