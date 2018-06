How Police Killings Lead To Poor Mental Health In The Black Community A recent study published in The Lancet Medical journal shows that police killings of unarmed black men leads to poor mental. NPR's Michel Martin talks with study co-author Dr. Atheendar Venkataramani.

How Police Killings Lead To Poor Mental Health In The Black Community Race How Police Killings Lead To Poor Mental Health In The Black Community How Police Killings Lead To Poor Mental Health In The Black Community Audio will be available later today. A recent study published in The Lancet Medical journal shows that police killings of unarmed black men leads to poor mental. NPR's Michel Martin talks with study co-author Dr. Atheendar Venkataramani. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor