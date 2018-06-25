During World Cup Break Water Surges In Tokyo 24 Percent

Anybody near a TV might figure out why. It was halftime in Russia of Japan's dramatic 2-1 win against Colombia. The water surge apparently reflected millions of viewers simultaneously flushing.

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep with a sign of devotion to the World Cup. Water authorities in Tokyo noticed a dramatic change last week. Water use suddenly surged 24 percent. Anybody near a television might figure out why. It was halftime of Japan's dramatic 2-1 win against Colombia. The water surge apparently reflected millions of viewers simultaneously flushing. They'd been holding it in so they could keep watching until the break. It's MORNING EDITION.

Copyright © 2018 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by Verb8tm, Inc., an NPR contractor, and produced using a proprietary transcription process developed with NPR. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.