The Science Of Psychedelics, A Genre-Busting Western, And Perfect Poetry For Summer

Audio will be available later today.

This summer, All Things Considered is on the hunt for great reading recommendations. In our first installment, John Evans, owner of Diesel, A Bookstore, in California, shares his suggestions. Click the audio link above to hear him describe these great summer reads:

How to Change Your Mind: What the New Science of Psychedelics Teaches Us About Consciousness, Dying, Addiction, Depression, and Transcendence by Michael Pollan

Whiskey When We're Dry by John Larison

The Red Wheelbarrow & Other Poems by William Carlos Williams

Envelope Poems by Emily Dickinson

The Gorgeous Nothings: Emily Dickinson's Envelope Poems by Emily Dickinson