Firefighters Deliver Pizza After Deliveryman Is Hurt In Crash

Over the weekend in Henrietta, N.Y., a pizza deliveryman was injured in a car accident but his cargo was intact. Firefighters delivered the pizza to a confused but delighted customer.

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Noel King. Over the weekend, firefighters in the town of Henrietta, N.Y., were called to the scene of a car accident. One driver, a pizza delivery man, was injured, but his cargo was intact. They bundled him into an ambulance, decided not to let a good pie go to waste. They delivered it themselves to a confused but delighted customer in his pajamas, and the fire department cracked on Facebook, it's not delivery; it's Di-fire-department (ph). It's MORNING EDITION.

