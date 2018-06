As The British Pound Tumbled After The Brexit Vote, Some Hedge Funds Made Millions While Britain's market reeled from the United Kingdom's decision to leave the European Union, hedge funds used secret polling data to make millions off the collapse of the pound. NPR's Mary Louise Kelly speaks with Bloomberg reporter Cam Simpson about what happened.

