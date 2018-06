East Pittsburgh Police Officer Charged With Homicide In Shooting Of Teenager An East Pittsburgh police officer has been charged with criminal homicide in the death of teenager Antwon Rose II, who was shot three times while running after a traffic stop.

An East Pittsburgh police officer has been charged with criminal homicide in the death of teenager Antwon Rose II, who was shot three times while running after a traffic stop.