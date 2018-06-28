Tell Us: If You're A New American Citizen, How Are You Marking July 4th?

It's nearly Independence Day, the day when Americans gather around grills, don red white and blue, shoot off fireworks and celebrate the United States' independence from Britain. It can also be a day to reflect on what it means to be an American.

If you've recently emigrated, what does your American citizenship mean to you? Weekend Edition wants to know.

Let us know below, and tell us a little about how you'll be spending the Fourth. Your responses may be used in an upcoming story, on air or on NPR.org. A producer may reach out to you to follow up on your response, too.