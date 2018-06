Halevi's 'Letters To My Palestinian Neighbor' Looks For Common Ground Israeli writer Yossi Klein Halevi is determined to reach across the divide to Palestinians who share his homeland. He scripts letters about faith and longing to an anonymous Palestinian neighbor.

Halevi's 'Letters To My Palestinian Neighbor' Looks For Common Ground Halevi's 'Letters To My Palestinian Neighbor' Looks For Common Ground Halevi's 'Letters To My Palestinian Neighbor' Looks For Common Ground Audio will be available later today. Israeli writer Yossi Klein Halevi is determined to reach across the divide to Palestinians who share his homeland. He scripts letters about faith and longing to an anonymous Palestinian neighbor. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor