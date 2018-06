Examining What Justice Anthony Kennedy's Retirement Means Kennedy, a moderate and a champion for gay-rights, is retiring. President Trump will likely replace him with a staunch conservative, which would fundamentally shift the culture of the court.

Examining What Justice Anthony Kennedy's Retirement Means Law Examining What Justice Anthony Kennedy's Retirement Means Examining What Justice Anthony Kennedy's Retirement Means Audio will be available later today. Kennedy, a moderate and a champion for gay-rights, is retiring. President Trump will likely replace him with a staunch conservative, which would fundamentally shift the culture of the court. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor