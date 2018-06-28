Cape Town Averts 'Day Zero' By Limiting Water Use

Authorities in Cape Town say they've averted a crisis as the threat of Day Zero has been zeroed out by stringent limits on water use as well seasonal rainfall. The city will not run dry this year or next.
Cape Town Executive Deputy Mayor Ian Neilson speaks at the press conference where he announced Thursday that, if appropriate water restrictions are maintained, there will be no Day Zero for 2019.
