Accessibility links
Cape Town Averts 'Day Zero' By Limiting Water Use Authorities in Cape Town say they've averted a crisis as the threat of Day Zero has been zeroed out by stringent limits on water use as well seasonal rainfall. The city will not run dry this year or next.
NPR logo

Cape Town Averts 'Day Zero' By Limiting Water Use

Listen · 3:29
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/624397903/624416699" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Cape Town Averts 'Day Zero' By Limiting Water Use

Africa

Cape Town Averts 'Day Zero' By Limiting Water Use

Cape Town Averts 'Day Zero' By Limiting Water Use

Listen · 3:29
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/624397903/624416699" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Heard on All Things Considered

Authorities in Cape Town say they've averted a crisis as the threat of Day Zero has been zeroed out by stringent limits on water use as well seasonal rainfall. The city will not run dry this year or next.

Enlarge this image

Cape Town Executive Deputy Mayor Ian Neilson speaks at the press conference where he announced Thursday that, if appropriate water restrictions are maintained, there will be no Day Zero for 2019. Claire Harbage/NPR hide caption

toggle caption
Claire Harbage/NPR

Cape Town Executive Deputy Mayor Ian Neilson speaks at the press conference where he announced Thursday that, if appropriate water restrictions are maintained, there will be no Day Zero for 2019.

Claire Harbage/NPR