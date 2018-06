AMC Theatres Introduces New Monthly Program To Compete With Movie Pass Movie Pass — which lets people go see one movie per day for $10 a month — has new competition. AMC theatres is now offering three special format movies a week for a set monthly price. But Movie Pass has always had competition from Netflix. The question really is do you want to go out or stay in tonight?

