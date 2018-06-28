What Is The Federalist Society And How Does It Affect Supreme Court Picks?
The Federalist Society is a hugely powerful, nationwide organization of conservative lawyers which will be instrumental in helping President Trump pick the next Supreme Court nominee. NPR's Mary Louise Kelly speaks with Amanda Hollis-Brusky, author of Ideas with Consequences: The Federalist Society and the Conservative Counterrevolution.