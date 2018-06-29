Accessibility links
Final Round: That's A Wrap Every answer contains a piece of filmmaking vocab
NPR logo

Listen.

Listen · 5:17
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/624407598/624674514" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Final Round: That's A Wrap

Ask Me AnotherAsk Me Another

NPR's exciting new show featuring puzzles, word games and trivia played in front of a live audience. Ask Me Another is a co-production of NPR and WNYC.

Final Round: That's A Wrap

Listen.

Listen · 5:17
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/624407598/624674514" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Heard on Ask Me Another
Enlarge this image

Guest announcer Cecil Baldwin appears on Ask Me Another at the Nantucket Film Festival in Nantucket, Massachusetts. Noam Galai for NPR at Nantucket Film Festival hide caption

toggle caption
Noam Galai for NPR at Nantucket Film Festival

Guest announcer Cecil Baldwin appears on Ask Me Another at the Nantucket Film Festival in Nantucket, Massachusetts.

Noam Galai for NPR at Nantucket Film Festival

Every answer contains a piece of filmmaking vocab.

Heard on Francois Clemmons: From Mozart to Mister Rogers.

Ask Me AnotherAsk Me Another

NPR's exciting new show featuring puzzles, word games and trivia played in front of a live audience. Ask Me Another is a co-production of NPR and WNYC.