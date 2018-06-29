Accessibility links
Malika Whitley: How Can Homeless Youth Heal From Trauma And Realize Their Potential? Malika Whitley was a straight-A student who struggled with homelessness. To cope, she turned to the arts and later founded an organization helping teens in similar situations do the same.
Malika Whitley: How Can Homeless Youth Heal From Trauma And Realize Their Potential?

Heard on TED Radio Hour

NPR/TED Staff

Malika Whitley on the TED stage. Ryan Lash / TED hide caption

Ryan Lash / TED

Malika Whitley on the TED stage.

Part 3 of the TED Radio Hour episode Hidden Potential

About Malika Whitley's TED Talk:

About Malika Whitley

Malika Whitley is an arts curator, activist, and the founder of ChopArt, a multidisciplinary arts organization for homeless middle and high schoolers. Her inspiration stems from her own homelessness which she experienced first as a young child, and later as a teenager. During high school, she found the arts as a tool to combat the hardships that come with youth homelessness.

