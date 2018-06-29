Accessibility links
Drake Releases His Double Album, 'Scorpion' Scorpion finds Drake embracing his pop Janus, split (almost) evenly between the star's rap and R&B aspects, with cameos from Jay-Z and... Michael Jackson?!
Drake Releases His Double Album, 'Scorpion'

Drake's fifth studio album Scorpion, available now, is the rapper's first double disc release.

Drake's fifth studio album Scorpion, available now, is the rapper's first double disc release.

At the end of 2017's More Life, Drake mulled over the idea of staying mum in order to protect his creative process. "Maybe gettin' back to regular life will humble me / I'll be back in 2018 with the summary," he calmly mused on "Do Not Disturb." Now, music fans have once again found themselves amidst the summer Nor'easter of a Drake album rollout. After dropping No. 1 singles and genius music videos, sharing strategically cryptic social media posts, and strangely pulling off a pump fake in a rap beef, the Toronto rapper has released Scorpion, his fifth studio album and first double album.

With 25 tracks, Scorpion finds Drake playing both sides of the fence on each of the album's faces. He pulls from his grizzled and gleaming Southern hip-hop influences as well as his lovable, light-skinned-Care-Bear-sensitive-soul proclivities (keep in mind, the man has portraits of Sade and Aaliyah tattooed on him). Side A caters to the rap fans while Side B leans towards R&B and features a guest verse from Michael Jackson. Hey — with Drizzy being streaming's record-breaking king, more is more.

