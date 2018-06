Snake On A Car A man in Arizona says a snake popped out from under the hood of his car and started to climb up the windshield. It retreated back under the hood and was never found.

A man in Arizona says a snake popped out from under the hood of his car and started to climb up the windshield. It retreated back under the hood and was never found.