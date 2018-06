EU Leaders Meet To Discuss Migration Policies European Union leaders have met at a time of deep division because of migration to the continent. At stake is the fate of the EU's border-free travel zone.

EU Leaders Meet To Discuss Migration Policies Europe EU Leaders Meet To Discuss Migration Policies EU Leaders Meet To Discuss Migration Policies Audio will be available later today. European Union leaders have met at a time of deep division because of migration to the continent. At stake is the fate of the EU's border-free travel zone. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor