Chicken Salad Chick: Stacy Brown

Enlarge this image Phuong Nguyen for NPR Phuong Nguyen for NPR

For many of us, chicken salad is just another sandwich filling, but Stacy Brown turned it into a $75 million business.

In 2007, she was a divorced mother of three looking for a way to make ends meet. So she started making chicken salad in her kitchen and selling it out of a basket, door-to-door.

She eventually turned that home operation into Chicken Salad Chick, and took her recipes to cities across the U.S. Today,

Chicken Salad Chick is one of the fastest growing companies in the country.

How You Built That

How Dan Kurzrock and Jordan Schwartz up-cycled beer grain into ReGrained nutrition bars.