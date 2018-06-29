Weekly Wrap: "Who Are We?"

Sam is up on his feet this week with sports and entertainment journalist Audrey Cleo Yap and INTO Editor-In-Chief Zach Stafford. They talk about Anthony Kennedy, Chaka Khan, and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. Then, they call a listener from Saudi Arabia who led the initial protests to lift the driving ban against women in the country. After that, Sam catches up with National Desk reporter Hansi Lo Wang about the latest on the US Census form. It's all capped off with the best things that happened to listeners all week. Email samsanders@npr.org or tweet @NPRItsBeenAMin with feels.