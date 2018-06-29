Accessibility links
Weekly Wrap: "Who Are We?" It's Friday: Sam is up on his feet this week with sports and entertainment journalist Audrey Cleo Yap (@audreycleo) and INTO Editor-In-Chief Zach Stafford (@ZachStafford). They talk about Anthony Kennedy, Chaka Khan, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, and the US Census. Email samsanders@npr.org or tweet @NPRItsBeenAMin with feels.
It's Been a Minute with Sam Sanders

Sam is up on his feet this week with sports and entertainment journalist Audrey Cleo Yap and INTO Editor-In-Chief Zach Stafford. They talk about Anthony Kennedy, Chaka Khan, and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. Then, they call a listener from Saudi Arabia who led the initial protests to lift the driving ban against women in the country. After that, Sam catches up with National Desk reporter Hansi Lo Wang about the latest on the US Census form. It's all capped off with the best things that happened to listeners all week. Email samsanders@npr.org or tweet @NPRItsBeenAMin with feels.

Progressive challenger Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez celebrates with supporters at a victory party in the Bronx on June 26, 2018 after upsetting incumbent Democratic Representative Joseph Crowly in New York City. Scott Heins/Getty Images hide caption

Scott Heins/Getty Images

Progressive challenger Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez celebrates with supporters at a victory party in the Bronx on June 26, 2018 after upsetting incumbent Democratic Representative Joseph Crowly in New York City.

Scott Heins/Getty Images