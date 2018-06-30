Not My Job: Underwater Explorer Fabien Cousteau Gets Quizzed On Phish

Some people are born into the family business; Fabien Cousteau was thrown into it, off the side of a boat, at age 4. The first grandson of famed underwater explorer Jacques Cousteau, he is an expert in oceans and the creatures that live in them, and the founder of the Fabien Cousteau Ocean Learning Center.

Since Cousteau obviously knows a lot about fish, we've decided to quiz him on the band Phish. He'll play a game called "Man, just get cool with the flow of the jam, man."

Click the audio link above to see how he does.