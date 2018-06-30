Accessibility links
Not My Job: Underwater Explorer Fabien Cousteau Gets Quizzed On Phish Sure he knows a lot about fish, but can he hold his own when it comes to the band Phish? Cousteau will play a game called "Man, just get cool with the flow of the jam, man."
NPR logo

Not My Job: Underwater Explorer Fabien Cousteau Gets Quizzed On Phish

Listen · 10:31
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/624435876/624947372" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Not My Job: Underwater Explorer Fabien Cousteau Gets Quizzed On Phish

Wait Wait...Don't Tell Me!Wait Wait...Don't Tell Me!

Not My Job: Underwater Explorer Fabien Cousteau Gets Quizzed On Phish

Not My Job: Underwater Explorer Fabien Cousteau Gets Quizzed On Phish

Listen · 10:31
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/624435876/624947372" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Heard on Wait Wait...Don't Tell Me!
Oceanographer Fabien Cousteau is pictured in New York City on June 29, 2015.
Enlarge this image
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for Parley for the Oceans
Oceanographer Fabien Cousteau is pictured in New York City on June 29, 2015.
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for Parley for the Oceans

Some people are born into the family business; Fabien Cousteau was thrown into it, off the side of a boat, at age 4. The first grandson of famed underwater explorer Jacques Cousteau, he is an expert in oceans and the creatures that live in them, and the founder of the Fabien Cousteau Ocean Learning Center.

Since Cousteau obviously knows a lot about fish, we've decided to quiz him on the band Phish. He'll play a game called "Man, just get cool with the flow of the jam, man."

Click the audio link above to see how he does.

Wait Wait...Don't Tell Me!Wait Wait...Don't Tell Me!