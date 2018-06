HUD And National Book Foundation Work To Promote Reading In Public Housing The National Book Foundation has partnered with the Department of Housing and Urban Development on a literacy program aimed at getting books into the hands of kids and adults living in public housing.

The National Book Foundation has partnered with the Department of Housing and Urban Development on a literacy program aimed at getting books into the hands of kids and adults living in public housing.