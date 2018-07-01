Sunday Puzzle: The Other A-I

On-air challenge: I'm going to give you clues for two words. The first word contains the consecutive letters A-I somewhere within it. Change the order to I-A and you'll get a new word that answers the second clue.



Ex. Train travel / Iranian money --> RAIL, RIAL

1. Den / Teller of falsehoods

2. Farm where milk is produced / Personal journal

3. Colorado skiing locale / Lab container

4. Goals / Dog food brand

5. What's inside the skull / Former Canadian prime minister Mulroney

6. Path / Court proceeding

7. Place for a speaker / Spanish greeting "Buenos __"

8. __ accompli (French for a thing that has already happened) / Decree

9. 1940s-'60s pop singer Frankie / Former "Weekend Edition Sunday" host Hansen

10. Expression of dissatisfaction / Willing to go along

Last week's challenge: Think of a well-known commercial name in 9 letters. Change both the fourth and ninth letters to X's and you'll get two other familiar commercial names, one after the other. What names are these?

Challenge answer: Chevrolet --> Chex, Rolex

Winner: Alec Weisman of San Francisco

Next week's challenge: Name a woman's title. Drop the first and last letters and read the result backward to get another woman's title. Both titles are common English-language spellings. What titles are these?

Listeners who submit correct answers win a chance to play the on-air puzzle.