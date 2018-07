Stars And Champions Knocked Out Of World Cup The World Cup thrills continued over the weekend, with big names falling by the wayside. NPR's Michel Martin talks soccer with Roger Bennett, one of the "Men in Blazers" podcasters.

Stars And Champions Knocked Out Of World Cup The World Cup thrills continued over the weekend, with big names falling by the wayside. NPR's Michel Martin talks soccer with Roger Bennett, one of the "Men in Blazers" podcasters.