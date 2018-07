Amazon Is More Than A Shopping Site. It's A Search Engine Too NPR-Marist poll finds that almost half of online shoppers go to Amazon first when they look for an item. Other search engines know what customers look for but Amazon knows what they ultimately buy.

Amazon Is More Than A Shopping Site. It's A Search Engine Too

NPR-Marist poll finds that almost half of online shoppers go to Amazon first when they look for an item. Other search engines know what customers look for but Amazon knows what they ultimately buy.