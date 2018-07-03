British Man, With Car On Fire, Drives To Fire Station

The driver knew his car was on fire but he kept going. For the record, the fire department says it's better to leave your car when it bursts into flame.

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep with a tale of a stiff upper lip. A British man discovered his car was burning. But, you know the way - keep calm and carry on. He continued driving. Now, he wasn't out of his mind. He understood there was fire, so he drove to a nearby fire station to have fire crews attend to it, joking that his sausages might be burned if he wasn't careful. For the record, the fire department says it's better to leave your car when it bursts into flame. You're listening to MORNING EDITION.

Copyright © 2018 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by Verb8tm, Inc., an NPR contractor, and produced using a proprietary transcription process developed with NPR. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.