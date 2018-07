Ordeal Is Far From Over For Thai Boys Found Alive In Cave More than a week after they were trapped in a flooded cave in northern Thailand, 12 boys and their soccer coach were found alive. Authorities said extricating them from the cave would be complicated.

Ordeal Is Far From Over For Thai Boys Found Alive In Cave Asia Ordeal Is Far From Over For Thai Boys Found Alive In Cave Ordeal Is Far From Over For Thai Boys Found Alive In Cave Audio will be available later today. More than a week after they were trapped in a flooded cave in northern Thailand, 12 boys and their soccer coach were found alive. Authorities said extricating them from the cave would be complicated. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor