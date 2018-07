Satellite Images: North Korea Is Expanding Its Weapons Program They show North Korea is expanding its ability to produce rocket motors for its nuclear armed missiles. Noel King talks to David Schmerler, analyst at Middlebury Institute for International Studies.

