After 44 Years Parking Scofflaw Pays Up

Police in Minersville, Pa., got a letter with $5 in it. According to local TV, a driver identified as Dave paid a parking ticket from 1974. The original ticket was for $2. Dave added $3 for interest.

Good morning. I'm Noel King with a story about the power of guilt. Forty-four years ago, a driver in Minersville, Pa., got a parking ticket. He never paid up. Then, last week, the Minersville Police Department got a letter according to local TV. I've been carrying this ticket around for 40-plus years, always intending to pay. The driver said his name was Dave - no other identifying information. The original ticket was for two bucks. Dave added three for interest. It's MORNING EDITION.

