The Stray Birds On Mountain Stage
the stray birds
The Stray Birds On Mountain Stage

Alexis Palmer

Last year, The Stray Birds made their third visit to Mountain Stage, bringing us songs from their 2016 album Magic Fire. The record was produced by Larry Campbell, who is known for being a multi-instrumentalist as well as a three-time Grammy-winning producer. The album showcases not only their instrumental talents but their poetic and melodious songwriting abilities as well.

All from Lancaster, Pennsylvania, Maya de Vitry, Oliver Craven and Charles Muenchn make up the band, joined this time by Aaron Shafer-Heiss on drums. This set showcases each of the core members as songwriters, including the set closer, "Shining In The Distance," which de Vitry co-wrote with Lindsay Rilko, a.k.a. Lindsay Lou.

The Stray Birds' next album, Let It Pass, is due in early September.

Set List

  • "Sabrina"
  • "Heavy Hands"
  • "Third Day In a Row"
  • "Radio"
  • "Where You Come From"
  • "Harlem"
  • "Shining in the Distance"
