Deadspin: Serena Williams Is One Of The Most Drug Tested Tennis Players Serena Williams is the most decorated player in tennis today. According to Deadspin, she's also been tested for performance enhancing drugs more than twice as often as other top American women players. Why has she been singled out? Deadspin's Laura Wagner explains.

