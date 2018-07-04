Houston Woman Celebrates Independence Day With The Wrong Flag

When her grandson was looking at the World Cup schedule, he noticed that her July Fourth shirt is the Panamanian flag, the BBC reports. She plans to continue wearing the shirt — it's tradition.

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Noel King. An 88-year-old Houston woman has been wearing the same shirt on the Fourth of July for over 20 years according to the BBC. It's red, white and blue with a blue star and a red star. When her grandson was looking at a schedule of World Cup games, he noticed something - her Fourth of July shirt is the Panamanian flag. She took the news with good humor. Her grandson says she plans to continue wearing the shirt. After all, it's tradition. It's MORNING EDITION.

Copyright © 2018 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by Verb8tm, Inc., an NPR contractor, and produced using a proprietary transcription process developed with NPR. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.