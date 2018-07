Communities Across The West Cancel Fireworks Because Of Wildfire Threats Dry conditions are causing holiday fireworks celebrations to be canceled. A geography professor at the University of Colorado Boulder says the single biggest day for wildfires to start is July 4.

