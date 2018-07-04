The Perils Of Public Art In Rhode Island

The mayor of North Providence called a building a health hazard. The owner responded by having a mural painted on the building. It shows the mayor wearing a crown, sitting on his throne: a toilet.

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep with the perils of public art. In North Providence, R.I., the mayor called a building a health hazard. The owner responded by having a mural painted on that building showing the mayor wearing a crown sitting on his throne - a toilet. In Moscow, an ad agency had a mural painted to welcome fans of the World Cup. It's a 12-story-tall image of a woman holding a soccer ball, and the 12-story woman is the ad agency director's wife. It's MORNING EDITION.

