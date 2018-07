All He's Ever Wanted Is To Mine Coal. How Long Can He Chase His Dream? Kyle Johnson is a young man who wants to be a coal miner more than anything. NPR's Embedded podcast follows his search for a job in a region where the future of coal is in question.

Kyle Johnson is a young man who wants to be a coal miner more than anything. NPR's Embedded podcast follows his search for a job in a region where the future of coal is in question.