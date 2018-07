Trump Says He's Not Asking Justice Candidates About Abortion. Why Bother? The president says he won't ask about specific legal cases, including Roe v. Wade. But he doesn't have to, because everyone on his short list is a pre-vetted conservative.

Trump Says He's Not Asking Justice Candidates About Abortion. Why Bother? Trump Says He's Not Asking Justice Candidates About Abortion. Why Bother? Trump Says He's Not Asking Justice Candidates About Abortion. Why Bother? Audio will be available later today. The president says he won't ask about specific legal cases, including Roe v. Wade. But he doesn't have to, because everyone on his short list is a pre-vetted conservative. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor